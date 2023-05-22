May is full of can't-miss happenings from Jenna Bush Hager. She kicked off the month with the announcement of her May 2023 Read with Jenna pick and announced the return of Read with Jenna Jr. on May 22. On May 23, she shared picks for her monthly reading-inspired shopping list in the Jenna's Bookshop segment.

This month, Jenna is highlighting chic essentials for all kinds of readers, plus two new bonus book picks she's loving right now. Whether digging into a good book is something you look forward to on the daily or you enjoy the occasional beach read, we think readers of all levels will find these items useful.

From a magnetic eyeglass holder to a vase that will blend in perfectly on your bookshelf, keep reading to shop all of her picks.

Jenna's Bookshop May 2023 picks

This acrylic vase is shaped just like an actual book, which makes it the perfect piece of decor for any book lover's bookshelf. While it's a sweet gift for anyone who loves to read, Jenna says you can also gift it with flowers to a teacher as a gift for the end of the school year. It comes in four different colors, including a clear design that resembles glass.

While a good book is usually enough to generate a good conversation amongst a group of readers, this deck of talking points can add another layer of dialogue to book club meetings. This deck was created specifically for book clubs as a means to explore the plot and characters, according to the brand, and Jenna says it also makes for a great gift for teachers who want to prompt class discussions.

This reusable bag is adorned with a print of multicolored books with classic titles, including "Pride and Prejudice" and "Through the Looking Glass." According to the brand, it is made with a heavyweight canvas that is durable enough to carry daily essentials and even features an interior pocket for added storage.

This genius find got a kickstart on Shark Tank and has now sold over 3 million units worldwide, according to the brand. The holder secures to your shirt via strong magnets and can be used to not only keep your glasses secure, but also your earbuds, golf tees and other small items.

Jenna recommends reading this novel from bestselling author Emma Straub. The book, which was released earlier this month, centers around Alice, a woman who time travels back to her 16th birthday and gains a new perspective on life after reuniting with a younger version of her father.

If you're into thrillers, this is another pick Jenna recommends picking up this month.