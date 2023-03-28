Did the book "Black Candle Women" by Diane Marie Brown, the March 2023 Read With Jenna pick, make you long for a New Orleans getaway? Well, even if you can't get tickets right now, these products selected by Jenna Bush Hager will conjure the book's atmosphere up. A vibe, no plane required.

On TODAY on March 28, Jenna revealed the products that reminded her of Brown's debut novel, ranging from candles that smell like the gardenias of the Garden District to sumptuous beignet mix from the legendary Cafe Du Monde.

"Black Candle Women" is about multiple generations of the magical Montrose family. Author Brown recommended a few books to read next, so you can add those to your shopping cart too. Read on for Jenna's shopping picks.

Beignet mix

Located in the French Quarter since 1862, Cafe Du Monde is a practically a New Orleans landmark. The cafe specializes in beignets, a donut-like treat that pairs perfectly with chocolate or hot cocoa. This mix makes about 2 dozen beignets. All you need is a frying pan and some powdered sugar.

Candles

Homesick candles are meant to evoke specific moments, places and memories — fitting for a book all about how one person's past echoes through future generations. This candle is meant to conjure up the feeling of curling up with a book. In it, you'll smell orange, nutmeg, cinnamon, sandalwood, vanilla, balsam and amber.

This scented candle from Homesick is in line with notes of New Orleans: Gardenia flowers for the Garden District, King cakes topped with cinnamon and warm beignets for the city's Mardi Gras traditions. Scents of orange, bay leaf, beignet, allspice, gardenia, rose, sugar, vanilla and musk abound.

New Orleans native Tiffany Brown founded the Wicks NOLA Candle Company with the intention of bringing luxury to people's homes ... without breaking the bank.

Mystical jewelry and matches from a New Orleans store

Apartment 4 Lifestyle is a brand located in the Big Easy. Founded by college roommates, the brand hopes to help people make their spaces feel more their own — and with these products, you can feel like a Montrose.

Glasses

Mignon Faget is a New Orleans-based design house. Their products tell stories through silver, gold and houseware, like these refined illustrative glasses.

Cookbook

You have New Orleans on your mind – and with this cookbook, you'll have it in your tastebuds, too. Chef Mason Hereford draws from his childhood in rural Virginia and his experience running his own restaurant in New Orleans for these recipes, which don't skimp on flavor.

Book stand

The ultimate cookbook companion!