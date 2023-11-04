Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister had some special guests during a recent visit to Waco, Texas.

While promoting their new book “Love Comes First,” which comes out Nov. 7, Jenna and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush embarked on what they called a “sister-sister roadtrip” across Texas.

On their trip, Jenna and Barbara made a dinner stop at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ newly opened boutique hotel, Hotel 1928, to check out the restaurant, Bertie’s on the Rooftop.

During dinner, the twins were surprised during dinner by none other than the “Fixer Upper” duo themselves.

Joanna Gaines shared a photo of the group dinner on her Instagram story. In the selfie, she sat across the table from her husband as well as Jenna and Barbara while the crew all smiled for the picture.

“Loved eating at Bertie’s on the Rooftop at @thehotel1928 last night with these cuties,” Joanna Gaines captioned the snap.

Jenna re-shared the story on her own Instagram, writing, “Yall get to @thehotel1928!!!”

The process of renovating the hotel will be documented on the upcoming show "Fixer Upper: The Hotel," which premieres Nov. 8.

Jenna and Barbara visit the newly opened Hotel 1928. @jennabhager / Instagram

Back in July, Jenna shared the dates on Instagram for her 12-date book tour with Barbara, which kicked off in Midland, Texas, on Nov. 2 and is slated to end Dec. 8 in Kennebunk, Maine.

The first five stops on the tour are set in Texas, including a meet-and-greet in Dallas and a discussion in Houston.

Along the way, Jenna has been documenting their book tour on her Instagram story. After stopping in Lubbock, the sisters made their way to Waco, which included a stop on the book tour at Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market.

Jenna has taken the time to capture the sweet and quintessential Texas moments with her sister, including stopping for tacos, chips, guacamole and of course, queso, on their way from Waco to Dallas.

In August, Jenna and Barbara opened up about the inspiration behind their new children’s book with Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

“The inspiration for our new children’s book ‘Love Comes First’ is really about how our heart has so much room to grow,” Jenna explained.

Jenna and Barbara have co-authored several other books, including “The Superpower Sisterhood” and “Sisters First.” This time around, Barbara explained that the subject matter has evolved.

“Our first books that we wrote together were about sisterhood, the fact that we were born a twin and had a partner in our life forever and then we expanded, talking about sisterhood being chosen family and a chosen friends that become family,” Barbara added. “And after that, when both of our families grew, we wanted to keep writing about how there’s always room for more love.”

As for Jenna’s favorite part about writing “Love Comes First,” she said that it was getting “to work on it together” with her sister.

The “sister-sister” adventure will continue in New York City next week, with Barbara slated to appear on TODAY.