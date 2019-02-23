Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 23, 2019, 10:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Jenna Bush Hager never tires of spending time with her twin sister Barbara Bush — regardless of the activity.

In a playful Instagram post on Saturday, Jenna shared a snapshot of her and Barbara sitting together on a floral sofa. They're both fresh-faced and makeup-free and clad in matching grey sweatshirts, sweatpants, and pastel-colored towels that are tied neatly around their heads. Jenna is leaning on her sister's right shoulder and poses for the camera, while Barbara is smiling and has her hand resting on her twin's right knee. The former first daughters bring new meaning to "#twinninggoals" and highlight how much fun sisterly Saturdays can be.

"Sister. Sister," Jenna captioned the photo. "(Grey track suit non optional!)."

Jenna's Instagram feed is filled with family photos, reflecting her strong family bonds. There are snapshots of her and her husband and children, but alongside them are special snapshots with her twin sister, who's been by her side her entire life. Together, they're inseparable, like in this sweet photo, where they're celebrating their November birthday together.

Jenna and Barbara recently released their second book, "Sisters First." The children's book was inspired by their own close-knit relationship and follows a young girl who receives her wish of getting a baby sister. There's no word yet on a book tour, but if it happens, the twins are destined to have a good time: they spent their last one sharing a hotel room and catching up with each other.

"The luckiest thing that ever happened to me was having her," Jenna told TODAY. Judging by that spa day smile, it looks like Barbara feels exactly the same way.