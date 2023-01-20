Jen Shah says she can talk about her case, but won't do it with Andy Cohen

Former “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah says she is ready to tell her story, but that it will not be to Bravo or Andy Cohen.

Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after federal prosecutors said she was the leader of a "nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme" that had thousands of victims.

She was later sentenced to 78 months in prison and is currently scheduled to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 17, according to a judgement filed this month in the U.S Court for the Southern District of New York.

But before she is behind bars, Shah evidently wants to tell her side of the story to the press.

In a post on Jan. 19, she wrote that she's "now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer some questions and provide a few unknown details about my case. I want and need to share these critical facts. I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth."

She went on to say she would not be doing a one-on-one interview with Andy Cohen and Bravo because "of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation."

She added that the one-on-one interview wasn't part of her previous contract and that she'd "promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed."

Reps for both Cohen and Bravo declined to comment to TODAY.com on Jan. 19. Bravo is part of NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.

While filming the second season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in 2021, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested and each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, prosecutors said in a press release at the time.

Smith regularly appeared on the show in the context of working for Shah. After initially pleading not guilty in April 2021, he pleaded guilty to all counts in November 2021, court documents showed. It doesn't appear he's been sentenced yet.

Shah took a plea deal on July 11, 2022. As part of the deal, the money laundering charges were dropped and and Shah agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution up to $9.5 million, the Department of Justice said.

Shah has previously had issues with Bravo as a network. In December 2022, she wrote on Instagram that she was initially not invited to the "RHOSLC" Season 2 reunion taping. She said she was later invited, but then turned it down.

In her comments on Jan. 19, Shah said, "Too many people have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative."

"I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines," she said. "I intend to speak and you will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon."