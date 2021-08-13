IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jen Shah's legal drama featured in fiery 1st trailer for 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

The explosive first-look trailer for the second season of the Bravo reality series features the federal legal woes of one snowflake holding housewife.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

The first trailer for the second season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is out and promises some legal trouble for one star.

In the fiery first-look, Jen Shah learns she has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering and then loses her cool when debating the possibility that co-star Meredith Marks had a role in Shah’s indictment.

“You’re f------ fraudulent,” Shah yells at her at one point.

“Who’s calling who a fraud? Love you baby,” Marks says, presumably to Shah, as she closes a door.

At another moment, Marks asks, "Can we talk about the hundreds of lives she has ruined?"

With her future in doubt, Shah ponders the possibility of getting a big name to help her cause.

“Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?” she wonders as the trailer comes to a close.

Justin Sylvester talks about the ‘Real Housewives’ spinoff

April 28, 202103:39

In March, Shah was arrested and charged with conspiracy related to allegations of wire fraud and a telemarketing scheme in a scam that allegedly began in 2012 and went on until this year, according to the Justice Department.

She pleaded not guilty in April.

Shah’s legal woes complicate her plans for fixing her personal life.

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureAndy Cohen breaks silence on arrest of ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah

“This season, Jen is focusing on channeling her inner Zen and mending the important relationships in her life, but her world comes crashing down when charges are brought against her,” Bravo says in a statement.

“She is in for the fight of her life as she quickly realizes who her true friends are and questions who may have turned her in.”

Shah is one four housewives who return for the news season, along with Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose and Marks. They’re joined by newcomer Jennie Nguyen, who is described in the trailer as “a little firecracker.”

Andy Cohen talks about his new series looking at reality TV

March 22, 202105:32

The new season will also explore chatter that Mary is running a cult, Heather preparing to send her daughter to college and Whitney trying to recapture the spark in her marriage.

You can see all the drama and outlandish behavior when “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Bravo and TODAY are both owned by the same parent company, NBCUniversal.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.