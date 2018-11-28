Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

What's a day in the life of Jeff Goldblum like?

The "Jurassic Park" actor and musician opened up to Savannah Guthrie about his daily rituals and other personal preferences during the TODAY host's new "Six Minute Marathon with Savannah" series, in which celebrities race against a ticking clock to answer a number of rapid-fire questions.

"I do a little kind of meditation of sorts, which includes some breathing awareness and gratitude," he explained of his morning routine. "And then I go through my piano practice and I go through my workout in the gym, and then I wake the kids up."

"You do more before 8 a.m. than most people do," Savannah remarked.

Next, she asked Goldblum to reveal the three things he can't live without.

"Human contact, music ... and I have to see your show every day," he replied.

On the topic of music, Goldblum — who performs jazz weekly at LA's Rockwell Table & Stage with his band, Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — confessed he's not a karaoke fan, but gamely joined Savannah in an impromptu duet of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

But perhaps the sweetest moment came when Savannah asked what he considers the most important trait in a partner.

"I've got the best partner," he said of wife Emilie Goldblum, whom he married in 2014. "She's kind and sweet and deeply, soulfully human. And intelligent and funny and down to earth, and very, very beautiful. Whatever she is, that's the perfect checklist. Everybody should find an Emilie."

