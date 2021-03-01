Jeff Daniels leads off casual dress night for men at Golden Globes

Of the many delights from Sunday's remote Golden Globes ceremony, one of our very favorites is getting a peek into the less-than-glam, real-world lives of our favorite actors.

Like, say, Jeff Daniels, 66, choosing to show up on Zoom wearing a flannel shirt while porting in from what looked like his basement computer room.

Daniels had been nominated for best actor in a television motion picture for "The Comey Rule" and didn't actually win the award, but he won our hearts:

jeff daniels broadcasting live from “the computer room” pic.twitter.com/GaabeXwJnt — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) March 1, 2021

"jeff daniels broadcasting live from 'the computer room,'" wrote comedian Matt Buechele.

Fans loved it:

He looks like he just got back from getting his dinner from curbside pickup. — Jon Wirt (@jon_wirt) March 1, 2021

"He looks like he just got back from getting his dinner from curbside pickup," quipped one tweet.

"Hey Jeff - you want to move some of this junk out of the room before you go live on national television?"



"Ehhh... let's just throw a blanket over it." — Dan White (@atdanwhite) March 1, 2021

Comedian Dan White envisioned a conversation:

"Hey Jeff — you want to move some of this junk out of the room before you go live on national television?"

"Ehhh... let's just throw a blanket over it."

Daniels himself tweeted about his appearance, writing, "Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a life long dream of going to an Awards Show wearing Carhartt."

Daniels wasn't the only actor who kept things low-key and super casual.

Jason Sudeikis, 45, a winner for best actor in a musical or comedy for "Ted Lasso," sported a white and tie-dye hoodie sweatshirt as he rambled through his acceptance speech:

Score! Jason Sudeikis wins the award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/AQHfuDHBXX — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

After accepting his award, Variety reported that Sudeikis explained the origins of the hoodie to reporters, saying it came from his sister's dance studio and workout space, Forward Space, in New York.

"I believe in the product as much as the message," said the actor. "I had a multitude of hoodies of a multitude of things I believe in and support. This one seems most appropriate."

And who could forget Bill Murray, 70, who donned a super colorful, trippy Hawaiian shirt and lofted a martini from someone's backyard. (Maybe his own?)

Bill Murray remains an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/c64KbjsiwT — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 1, 2021

"Bill Murray remains an absolute legend," wrote sports writer Zack Rosenblatt.

Murray had been nominated for best performance by a supporting actor in a motion picture for "On the Rocks," though he didn't win the prize.

But you know what? Whether they won a Golden Globe or not, we think all of these guys won something — our hearts. After a year of staying home and Zooming everywhere, we have no problem with putting aside fancy formalwear for a ceremony.

Cheers and martinis to all!