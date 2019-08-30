It's not unusual to see big drama on the reality TV romance roulette that is "The Bachelorette." However, for season 15, the most memorable twists and turns happened on the finale — and even after that.

But in a new video for Cosmopolitan, former leading lady Hannah Brown acted as though there was a chance fans could have actually forgotten her tangled ups and downs with contestants Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron.

"Do y'all remember that one time I was engaged?" a clearly-amused Brown asked as she sampled a couple of glasses of champagne. "Do y'all remember that one time I got unengaged?"

Wyatt and the rest of Bachelor Nation remember that all too well.

In fact, it's the switcheroo — prompted by the fact that Wyatt already had a girlfriend when he entered the competition to vie for Brown's heart — that had fans talking long after the series wrapped.

Jed Wyatt (left) and Tyler Cameron were the two finalists in this season of "The Bachelorette." ABC

After a couple more gulps of bubbly, she grinned again and innocently wondered, "Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date on national television after I got unengaged and then ... just read the tabloids."

Sure we do! She was, of course, referring to her last-minute decision to spend some quality time with runner-up Cameron after the show — as well as his headline-grabbing rapid rebound with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

But who has time to keep track of all those details?

Not Brown, who appeared far more interested in sipping champagne, eating sweet treats and living her best life.