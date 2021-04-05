Jed Duggar is married — see his announcement

Another member of the expansive Duggar family has tied the knot!

Jed Duggar, 22, announced on Instagram over the weekend that he had wed Katey Nakatsu in a sweet post featuring the bride and groom nuzzling close.

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be," he wrote in the caption. "God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!"

Duggar father Jim Bob, 55, and his wife, Michelle, 54, also posted the picture on the family account, with their own well wishes in the caption: "We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family!!" they wrote. "Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future. Jed, we are so pleased with the man you’ve become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!"

People magazine fleshed out some of the details, noting that the ceremony took place in Arkansas. The magazine quoted a family rep saying, "The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance. It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them."

Along with his extensive family, Jed Duggar was part of the "19 Kids and Counting" reality show and has also appeared on the follow-up series "Counting On." His wedding comes less than two months after his brother Justin married Claire Spivey.