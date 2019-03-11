Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 12:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Not even one week after Luke Perry died, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” family was hit with the loss of another actor from the show.

Jed Allan, best known for playing Rush Sanders, died on Saturday evening at the age of 84. His son, Rick Brown revealed the news in a post on a Facebook fan page dedicated to his father.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” he wrote. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook.”

Allan played the father of Ian Ziering’s character, Steve Sanders. Ziering acknowledged Allan’s passing with his own tribute.

“So sad to hear we've lost another 90210 castmate,” Ziering wrote. “I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve's father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed.”

A veteran of the small screen, fans may also remember for his stints as Don Craig on "Days of Our Lives" and C.C. Capwell on "Santa Barbara."

Former "Santa Barbara" star A Martinez also grieved the news about Allan in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Jed was a pro’s pro in every sense, and an inspired artist in the moments when the red lights came on — he was fearless, and his work moved millions," he wrote.

Allan's death comes just five days after Perry, one of the '90s biggest icons, passed away at the age of 52. The news stunned fans and was met with swift reaction from people sharing heartwarming stories about the star.

Perry's family has also been vocal in the days following his death, with his daughter, his son, and his fiancee all opening up about losing him.

The deaths of Perry and Allan also come on the heels of news that a reboot of "Beverly Hills, 90210" is expected to premiere this summer, with several of the original stars expected to appear.