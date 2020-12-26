Jean Trebek shared a touching post on Christmas Day, her third one on Instagram since her husband Alex Trebek’s death in early November.

She posted a photo of their two children, Emily, 27, and Matthew, 30, alongside a poignant message in the caption.

“Time is too precious to be spent on anything other than kindness,” she wrote. “Many blessings of beauty and joy to you and all you hold dear!”

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host died on Nov. 8 at age 80. He had been open about his cancer treatment and first shared that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year.

Trebek shared a photo and message three days after her husband’s death. It was a picture from their wedding day in 1990 and in her caption, she thanked people for their support.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she wrote.

The TV personality opened up to People magazine in March 2019 about the day he met his wife, sharing that while he was generally satisfied with his life, he wished he had met her sooner.

“My wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years,” he said. “I thought, oh my gosh … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together.”

One of the executive producers of the game show, Mike Richards, told TODAY that the longtime host was able to enjoy a quiet moment with his wife before he passed.

“He had a swing in his backyard that he loved. He actually rebuilt it earlier this year,” Richards told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb last month. “He was very handy. I don’t know if a lot of people know that.”

He continued, “And even in his book, he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon. And he got to do that.

"He was coherent. He wasn’t in pain, and the fact that he had a nice final day, I think makes all of us in the ‘Jeopardy!’ family feel much better.”