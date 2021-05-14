When I tell Jean Smart she’s going viral, she says her daughter told her that too.

“I don't do social media, so my 12-year-old has insisted that I open a Twitter account," Smart said from her home right outside of Los Angeles. Laughing, she added, “I'm not so sure I’m going to do that.”

Watchmen, Mare of Easttown, and now #HacksOnHBOMax ... Jean Smart is in her HBO BAG! pic.twitter.com/SgoFipVEOr — reid (@thereidfeed) May 10, 2021

The 69-year-old actor is seemingly everywhere right now, from a superhero drama to a gripping murder mystery to a politically incorrect comedy, and that's why her name has been trending on social media. Pop culture junkies can’t get enough of her work, or her. This trilogy of projects all happens to be on HBO and its streaming platform, HBO Max, which is not a bad place to be.

“You got to make hay while the sun shines, especially if the roles are really, really good,” she said. “I mean, I really couldn't say 'no' to any of those parts.”

“I just don't want people to get sick of me; that would be terrible.”

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Smart opened up to TODAY about the various acts of her life, and how this latest has been the busiest and quite possibly best one yet.

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in "Hacks." HBO MAX

The queen of HBO

Audiences may be most familiar with Smart from “Designing Women,” where she played naive and sweet-hearted Charlene, whose ditziness was often the butt of many jokes. The pandemic inspired fans to revisit nostalgic favorites like "The Golden Girls" and "Designing Women" (which ran on CBS from 1986 to 1993) — and Smart did too recently, for a good cause.

“Annie Potts and I did a reading of the pilot script for Sony for a fundraiser, and it was bizarre,” she shared. “We both said it felt like we've just done it the week before. It was crazy.”

The cast of "Designing Women" Fotos International / Getty Images

Born and raised in Seattle, Smart credits her parents — a public school teacher and a stay-at-home mom raising four kids — with instilling a work ethic in her that is still in full force today.

“We didn't have a lot of extras, but I didn't feel deprived whatsoever,” she said. “I knew that at Christmas, you're not always going to get everything on your list or exactly what you wanted. We didn't take vacations much. I didn't even fly on an airplane until I was 20 years old. It was a very happy childhood, but you were just expected to help out.”

“I always had faith in myself. I knew that I would always work. I didn't know if it would be the kind of work I always wanted." JEAN SMART

At 15, she got her first job working at a hospital, serving meals to patients. “Unfortunately, I looked a lot older than 15 and they thought I was a nurse and would ask me and often show me things that I didn't really need to see.”

These formative experiences developed a determination that drove Smart to constantly keep working throughout her career, even when times got tough or parts got stale after "Designing Women." She is one of those actors who seems to have been in everything. From television projects like “Frasier” and “Fargo” to films like “Sweet Home Alabama” and ”Garden State,” her filmography reads like a CVS receipt.

But the past few years have brought especially rewarding work for her. ”I'm very appreciative of the amazing opportunities I've had the last several years in roles,” she said. “Who could have thought that? Especially for women over a certain age, there's not always a lot out there and so I'm making the most of it.”

Jean Smart in "Watchmen" HBO

In “Watchmen,” she played “a very badass FBI agent,” a role she won a Critics Choice Award for in 2020.

“They literally called me two days before I was gonna start and sent me the pilot script and it was just amazing,” she said of the superhero drama, based on the 1986 DC Comics series of the same title, created by Damon Lindelof.

“Damon used an incredible piece of our own history that most of us weren't even aware of: the Tulsa race massacre,” she said of the show’s impact. “I was shocked and embarrassed that I had never heard of it. He used that as the springboard for telling this incredible science fiction story. I mean, the way he blended that piece of history into this amazing piece of science fiction was just brilliant.”

Smart currently stars in “Mare of Easttown,” a “perfect whodunit” murder mystery that also stars Kate Winslet. While the HBO series is set in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Smart said she never went to Wawa — as her co-star Winslet did — because she doesn’t drink coffee, and that the Delaware County (or Delco) accent was challenging to grasp.

"I think Helen is the kind of person who has been through so much that nothing kind of fazes her now. She just loves her family so much that there's nothing they could do. She's not about to alienate or lose one more person in her life that she loves so much." HBO

“We had a dialect coach who was from there and she was fantastic,” she said. “What frustrated me about it, and the thing that she admitted, is that it's so inconsistent. Well, that's not very good, because that will make us all look like bad actors! The o’s were the scariest.”

Despite never having met her before, Smart bonded with Winslet, who plays her daughter in the series — so much so that Winslet calls her “mummy” in real life. “I didn't know what she was gonna be like, other than brilliant,” Smart said of the "Titanic" star. “But she turned out to be the most fun, delightful, generous, down-to-earth person you could ever hope for.”

Smart’s latest lead role, in “Hacks,” has critics applauding her portrayal of a washed-up Las Vegas comedian who teams up with an out-of-work millennial to write new material. When asked if anyone, specifically Joan Rivers, inspired her character in the new HBO Max series, Smart says no.

“I didn't try to model that for anyone in particular because I think I wanted it to just be my own sensibilities,” she said. “First of all, I could never do Joan. If you look at early Joan, that machine gun delivery that she had, it was so brilliant and so fun. It just left you gasping for air and it was very, very self-deprecating. I think I'm probably more like an Elayne Boosler, if anyone.”