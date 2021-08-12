IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: These game-changing accessories will elevate your day to day

Jay Leno hangs off plane in midair because ... well, we're not sure why

You may not believe it, even after you see it.

Jay Leno climbs out of the nose of a moving plane in midair

Aug. 12, 202100:57
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

He’s known for his love of cars, but it’s Jay Leno’s death-defying work with a plane that now has people talking.

The former “Tonight Show” host recently climbed out of a moving plane and rode its nose while the aircraft was in the air.

Leno, 71, said it was all part of a plan to surprise his pals in the cockpit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CScI4qWlbPu

“I wanted to surprise the guys. I was with some friends of mine and they didn’t know the front of the plane opened, so I went up to the front and them climbed up on the windshield,” he said Wednesday on Spike Feresten’s podcast, “Spike’s Car Radio.”

“It’s not a fake. It’s real,” he added.

Leno, who can now be seen on “Jay Leno’s Garage,” estimated the plane was going 147 miles per hour. He may have a second calling as a stuntman, although he said he was only being silly.

Jay Leno has taken his career to new heights.spikeferesten / Instagram

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“It’s just being stupid,” he said.

Leno appears to have gotten by on more than a (plane) wing and a prayer because he was confident he’d be alright.

“You just take your time,” he said.

“You’re actually OK. It’s not that bad,” he added.

Related:

Jay Leno talks about upcoming season of ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

May 26, 202005:02
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.