Jay Leno hangs off plane in midair because ... well, we're not sure why

He’s known for his love of cars, but it’s Jay Leno’s death-defying work with a plane that now has people talking.

The former “Tonight Show” host recently climbed out of a moving plane and rode its nose while the aircraft was in the air.

Leno, 71, said it was all part of a plan to surprise his pals in the cockpit.

“I wanted to surprise the guys. I was with some friends of mine and they didn’t know the front of the plane opened, so I went up to the front and them climbed up on the windshield,” he said Wednesday on Spike Feresten’s podcast, “Spike’s Car Radio.”

“It’s not a fake. It’s real,” he added.

Leno, who can now be seen on “Jay Leno’s Garage,” estimated the plane was going 147 miles per hour. He may have a second calling as a stuntman, although he said he was only being silly.

Jay Leno has taken his career to new heights. spikeferesten / Instagram

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“It’s just being stupid,” he said.

Leno appears to have gotten by on more than a (plane) wing and a prayer because he was confident he’d be alright.

“You just take your time,” he said.

“You’re actually OK. It’s not that bad,” he added.

Related: