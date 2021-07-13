Jason Sudeikis says he doesn't yet have clarity about Olivia Wilde breakup

It's been eight months since Jason Sudeikis parted ways with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, and the actor is still trying to process the breakup.

In a new interview with GQ, the 45-year-old opened up about the end of their relationship and said he still doesn't fully understand it yet.

“I'll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The former couple started dating in 2011 and announced their engagement in 2013 but never married. Sudeikis told GQ they split in November 2020.

The actors share two children together: a 7-year-old son named Otis and a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy.

In January, Wilde was spotted holding hands with former One Direction member Harry Styles and the pair have been rumored to be romantically linked ever since. (Sudeikis has recently been linked to "Ted Lasso" co-star Keeley Hazell.)

Sudeikis told the magazine that he's trying to understand what role he might have played in his breakup with Wilde.

“That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he said. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

During his interview, Sudeikis gave his ex a shoutout for encouraging him to further develop Ted Lasso (who first appeared in commercials) and recalled a dinner where Wilde told him the character had some amazing potential.

“It was there, the night at dinner, when Olivia was like, ‘You should do it as a show,’” he said.

The Apple TV+ series will soon debut its second season, and Sudeikis feels a strong connection to the project.

“It's the closest thing I have to a tattoo,” he said. “It's the most personal thing I've ever made.”

While reflecting on his past relationships, Sudeikis also opened up about his marriage with screenwriter Kay Cannon (the couple wed in 2004 and split in 2010). Sudeikis explained how their relationship began to fall apart while he was working at "Saturday Night Live" and said it was a bizarre dynamic to work on such a lively show while he was experiencing turmoil at home.

“You're going through something emotionally and personally, or even professionally if that's affecting you personally, and then you're dressed up like George Bush and you're live on television for eight minutes. You feel like a crazy person," he said. "You feel absolutely crazy. You're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, ‘Who am I? What is this? Holy hell.’”