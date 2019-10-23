A Virginia couple got the surprise of a lifetime when one of their favorite celebs just happened to walk by their shoot for engagement photos, and jumped in the frame for a funny snap.

That's when happened when Megan Monaco, 33, and her fiancé Joe Fetrow, 38, were out and about Philadelphia taking photos before their upcoming nuptials next year. During the middle of their shoot, actor Jason Segel walked by.

"We wanted to have photos around Philly so we were walking around the old cobblestone streets and we wanted some photos in front of the Art Museum." Eric Talerico, courtesy Jay Cassario of Twisted Oaks Studio

"We wanted to have photos around Philly so we were walking around the old cobblestone streets and we wanted some photos in front of the Art Museum," Monaco told TODAY. "We saw Jason Segel walk by at one point. We thought it may have been him, and someone else nearby confirmed that he had been filming a movie in the city and was seen out and about all summer."

The pair happen to be a fan of his, citing "Freaks and Geeks," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "I Love You, Man" as some of their favorites from Segel's repertoire.

The couple were so star struck that they initially let the "How I Met Your Mother" star walk by. It wasn't until a half hour later when he walked by them again that something came of their chance encounter in the streets of Philadelphia.

"We were looking at him and caught his attention. He waved and came over," she explained. "When he did, he said, 'Keep doing what you're doing, I'll get in on a picture with you.

"We just kept holding hands, doing the pose we were about to do anyway, and he got in the middle of us and made a very Jason Segel face." Eric Talerico, courtesy Jay Cassario of Twisted Oaks Studio

"We just kept holding hands, doing the pose we were about to do anyway, and he got in the middle of us and made a very Jason Segel face ... Jason congratulated us and he just went about the rest of his day."

The photographer said he was thrilled for the couple.

"I was just excited for them that they got to meet someone who they have watched his shows and movies," Eric Talerico of Twisted Oaks Studio explained to TODAY. "I felt like they already had a very special engagement shoot, and then this just made it even more special for them. It was great."

"This is an open invitation for sure. He can even have a plus-one." Eric Talerico, courtesy Jay Cassario of Twisted Oaks Studio

The couple moved from the Philadelphia area to Norfolk, Virginia last year because that is where Fetrow is stationed as a U.S. Naval petty officer. They plan to wed in 2020.

They plan to invite 175 guests, but are willing to add two more to their list.

"If you talk to Jason, you can tell him he is more than welcome to come to our wedding," Fetrow said to TODAY. Monaco added, "This is an open invitation for sure. He can even have a plus-one."