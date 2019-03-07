Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 7, 2019, 12:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

There were few hotter duos on 1990s TV than "Beverly Hills, 90210's" Brandon Walsh and Dylan McKay, played by Jason Priestley and Luke Perry. Pals on the show and real life, they played very different characters — but were always sweet, heroic and, let's face it, hunky.

Jason Priestley and Luke Perry (and their iconic sideburns) during their "Beverly Hills, 90210" run. Alamy Stock Photo

Yet Priestley, 49, was not among the first people to speak up publicly after Perry's sudden March 4 death, which followed a massive stroke. While his other co-stars released statements or posted on social media, it apparently took the actor a little while to gather his thoughts.

That changed early Thursday morning, when Priestley posted a split image of himself with Perry from back in their "90210" days, along with a more recent shot:

"It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this," he wrote in the caption. "My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today...

"If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well," the actor continued. "The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince."

The cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" Alamy Stock

"Luke's a sweet and very caring guy," Priestley told Entertainment Weekly in 1994. "He puts on this cooler-than-thou act, which is half mocking himself."

He also speculated about what he and Perry would be doing 10 years after that interview. "He'll be on a 40-acre fun ranch and I'll visit him. And he'll visit me in my urban life. We'll probably both be fat and bald and married."

That may never have happened. But what is true is that Perry and Priestley always remained good buds — right up to the end.