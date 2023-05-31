Jason Oppenheim has announced that he and his girlfriend of 10 months, Marie-Lou Nurk, have broken up.

The "Selling Sunset" star broke the news in his Instagram story and shared the following message with his fans.

“While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” the reality star wrote over a photo of him and Nurk looking off into the distance at a sunset.

The 46-year-old said there's no bad blood between him and his 25-year-old ex.

“We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship,” he wrote.

Nurk shared an identical message on her own Instagram page.

The former couple shared a joint announcement. @jasonoppenheim via Instagram

The real estate mogul’s budding relationship with the model was portrayed onscreen in the latest season of his Netflix reality series and many of the agents at the Oppenheim Group teased him for dating a younger woman.

Earlier this month, Oppenheim spoke to TODAY.com about his long-distance relationship with Nurk, whose Instagram profile says she is based in both Paris and Los Angeles.

"(Mary-Lou) and I just got the phone like 30 seconds ago. We’re trying to figure out how to see each other in a couple of weeks, because it’s already been a couple of weeks. We talk every day and things are still going great, but obviously, it’s hard being apart. I think we have two or three trips planned for over the summer. It’s a lot of flying. But we’re doing well," he said at the time.

When asked how they made the long-distance relationship work, Oppenheim cited communication as the key.

"I think we talk a lot, but I don’t know. It’s new for me. So I don’t know if I figured it all out yet. But I think we’re very relaxed about it. We encourage each other to be happy and have fun and I don’t think we take things too seriously. We just communicate a lot," he said.

When asked where he saw his relationship with Nurk going, the reality star offered the following response.

"Neither of us put any pressure on the relationship. Right (now) we’re just trying to feel our way through the long-distance aspect. We’re very much in love. I think we’re just trying to be more relaxed about it," he said.

Oppenheim and Nurk first met in July 2022 while vacationing in Greece and made their red carpet debut in August 2022. They returned to Greece together in September 2022 and moved in together in February 2023.