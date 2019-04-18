Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 2:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Bye-bye, beard!

Hirsute star Jason Momoa no long sports the look fans have known and loved ever since his season-one stint on HBO's "Game of Thrones."

On Wednesday, the actor uploaded a video to YouTube in which he shed his facial hair for what he considers to be a good cause.

The clip opens with Momoa hiking through a landscape littered with plastic bottles. Throughout the four-minute video, he slowly shaves off his beard while speaking out about the environmental impact of plastics.

"I think 2012 is the last time I shaved" he mused as he went along. "I just want to do this to raise awareness that plastics are killing our planet — and I think I have a solution. I don't want to bitch about it. There's only one thing that can help our planet and save our planet, as long as we recycle, and that's aluminum."

Momoa has teamed up with Ball Corporation for their "Infinitely recyclable" campaign to promote the use of the 100% recyclable soft metal in lieu of plastic for packaging beverages — in this case water.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA!" the 39-year-old wrote in the clip's caption, in reference to some of the characters he's played over the years. "I'm SHAVING this beast off, It's time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let's clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let's make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic."

Behold the final result (not for the environment — just for his face)!

After shave: Jason Momoa without his beard in the video. Jason Momoa/YouTube

Of course, this isn't the first time he's been on-screen without his beard.

Back in 2011, filmgoers got a chance to see his strong jawline when he played a smooth-chinned "Conan the Barbarian."

Jason Momoa attends the world premiere of "Conan The Barbarian" held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 11, 2011. Getty Images

But while his beard is no more — for now — don't expect his long locks to go away anytime soon.

Just four months ago, the "Aquaman" actor told the Daily Telegraph that getting a trim could land him in trouble with spouse Lisa Bonet.

"My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don't cut my hair," he said.

Not even for "the health of our planet."