Jason Momoa shares update on relationship with Lisa Bonet: 'Still family'

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet still appear to have a special connection.

The couple may have gone their separate ways earlier this year but the “Aquaman” star says he and his estranged wife are “still family.”

Momoa, 42, showed his support for Bonet’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, at “The Batman” premiere in New York City on Tuesday. The actor was accompanied by his and Bonet’s 14-year-old daughter, Lola, and 13-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.

"We're just so proud. Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “We’re very excited to just be here. ... It's still family, you know?”

Lola Momoa (left), Jason Momoa (center) and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (right) attend "The Batman" World Premiere on March 1, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord / WireImage

A day before the premiere, Momoa shared a sweet message for Kravitz on his Instagram, writing how excited he was to celebrate her latest project.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz," he wrote, alongside photos of him and actor Channing Tatum.

Momoa and Bonet announced in January that they were splitting after 16 years together and four years of marriage.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement posted on Momoa’s Instagram read, in part. "And so~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

As of Tuesday night, Momoa's post about their split appeared to have been removed from his social media.

In a December chat with longtime friend Marisa Tomei for Interview Magazine, Bonet hinted at change in her life. Touching on how she was feeling amid the current state of the world, she expressed that she was entering a "river of uncertainty.”

"Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty," Bonet shared. "We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

In the interview, she also used similar phrasing that was included in her and Momoa’s separation statement. “The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet noted.

However in their joint statement, Bonet and Momoa, stressed the importance of co-parenting and acknowledged that “the love between us carries on.”

"Evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become,” the stated, before concluding, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer ... May Love Prevail.”