Jason Momoa is known for thrilling fans with his intimidating brawn (and impressive beard) on the big and small screens in “Game of Thrones,” “Aquaman” and more.

But who thrills the actor? He revealed the surprising answer to that question on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday.

Back in February, Momoa attended the Academy Awards for the first time and fell starstruck by one of his childhood idols.

As it turns out, Khal Drogo couldn’t contain himself when he came face-to-face with Barbra Streisand.

“We were at the Oscars, and I turned around and she’s like, ‘Hello, Jason,’ and I’m freaking out,” he told Clarkson. “She knew my name. Babs knows my name. Couldn’t believe it.”

The 40-year-old explained that his mother raised him to love the stage and screen legend.

“I just kept thinking of my mom,” he said, as he recalled telling himself, “Oh, my God! If my mom was here, my mom would freak out.”

But it sounds as if he freaked out enough to make mom proud.

In fact, on Oscar night, Momoa took time out to share a backstage photo of himself standing alongside the 77-year-old icon on Instagram, writing, “Mom. I met BABS. love u ma.”

However, it wasn’t only his meetup with Streisand that brought her to mind during his visit to Clarkson’s talk show. After all, ‘tis the season to think of Babs.

“Christmas doesn’t start until that album comes out,” Momoa said of Streisand’s 1967 multi-platinum “A Christmas Album. “It’s an amazing album. It’s the best Christmas album.”