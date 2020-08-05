Watch Jason Momoa surprise wife Lisa Bonet with car makeover

When actor Lisa Bonet was 17, she purchased a 1965 Mustang — the first car she ever owned.

And now, thanks to her husband, Jason Momoa, she's able to drive it again ... in an almost pristine condition.

Momoa, 41, shared a video on Instagram and YouTube.

"Aloha everyone, this is 14 years in the making," he wrote in the Instagram caption. "I wanted to surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family," he wrote.

"I know we can't relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," says the "Aquaman" actor in the video, as we see the white Mustang, looking a little worse for wear, before he brought it to Divine 1 Customs, based in Las Vegas.

"The story is this is her first car she ever bought. It's one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it," he informs the viewers.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January Kevork Djansezian / NBC

Momoa and Bonet, 52, married in 2017 after dating since 2005. They have two children together, Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

Divine 1 Customs shared a picture of the car's "before" state on Tuesday, noting in the caption, "Much love to Big Uncle J (Momoa) for allowing us this wonderful opportunity to show you what we are all about."

The project, Momoa says in the video, was "a big dream come true."

And as we watch, the car transforms into a gleaming black machine that looks practically just-off-the-line new, a makeover that's magical to watch. Even Momoa is impressed: "I never thought that it would look like this," he says.

Bonet rejoices at the sight of her restored Mustang. Jason Momoa / YouTube

And then there's Bonet's reaction. "It's beautiful," she gushes. "Holy cow. That is gorgeous. Oh, my gosh. It's pristine, not too flashy but just enough."

"To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back — riding in her first car when she was 17 — I'm excited to see her face," says Momoa. "It's come a long way, a long way."