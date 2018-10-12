Jason Biggs celebrates 1 year of sobriety: 'I'm as proud of it as anything in my life'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Congratulations are in order for Jason Biggs.

The “American Pie” and “Orange Is the New Black” star celebrated one year of sobriety on Thursday in an Instagram post in which he showed off a silver coin reading “To thine own self be true” along with the engraved words “unity, service, recovery.” The actor, 40, also opened up about how he has struggled with alcohol and drugs. (Note that there is profanity in the caption.)

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he wrote. “Turns out this s--- is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety.

“I’m as proud of it as anything in my life,” he added. “If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Biggs’ wife, Jenny Mollen, also marked the occasion on Instagram.

“So proud of my husband today,” the actress wrote under a photo of Biggs giving her a smooch. “Congrats baby. I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight."

Mollen’s support of Biggs should come as no surprise. Earlier this year, the two, who are parents to sons Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 1, mixed business with pleasure when they teamed up on the Lifetime game show “My Partner Knows Best.”