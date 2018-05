share tweet pin email

Actor Jason Bateman is returning to Netflix for the fifth season of the cult comedy “Arrested Development,” reprising his role as Michael Bluth continuing to keep his family together. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Bateman, who has faced backlash over recent comments he gave to The New York Times involving co-stars Jessica Walter and Jeffrey Tambor, joins Willie Geist on a drizzly day in Central Park to talk about his decades-long career in Hollywood.