'The kindest man:' Jason Alexander shares touching tribute to Jerry Stiller

Jerry Stiller’s death has left a void in the heart of one of his most popular co-stars.

On Monday, Jason Alexander, who played George on “Seinfeld," the son of Stiller’s Frank, posted a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

“Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed,” Alexander wrote. “He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”

Stiller appeared on 30 episodes of “Seinfeld,” earning legions of fans for his portrayal of the combative Frank, who often embarrassed a fed-up George.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Stiller’s death was announced early Monday morning by his son, Ben.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Stiller wrote. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Kevin James, who starred alongside Stiller on "The King of Queens" for nine seasons, took to Instagram to share his sadness at his passing.

"One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth. Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace," he captioned a photo of the two of them.

Leah Remini, who played his daughter on "The King of Queens," also mourned his death on Instagram.

"I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," she captioned a caoursel of pictures of them.

"I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben."

Jerry Seinfeld went on Instagram to express his grief, as well.

The funnyman posted a picture of himself holding one of Stiller's albums with his late wife, Anne Meara, called "Ed Sullivan Presents the Last Two People in the World."