Jason Aldean TODAY concert: What you need to know

Jason Aldean is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind "You Make It Easy" and the upcoming album "Rearview Town" will sing his hits on Rockefeller Plaza with a concert series performance.

Broken Bow Records The country star will heat up the TODAY plaza with his hits on April 18th.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 18

Hashtag: #JasonAldeanTODAY

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.