Jason Aldean gives fans inside look at his family life in new music video

Jason Aldean is giving fans a look at his happy family life.

The video for Aldean's new single "Got What I Got" features candid moments between the country star, his wife, Brittany, and their children, daughter Navy, 1, and son Memphis, 2.

Aldean, 43, revealed in a press release that the video, which premiered Wednesday during the CMA Summer Stay-Cay, was shot while the family quarantined together in the coastal town of Destin, Florida.

"We’d been down at the beach during quarantine and have had a lot of time to appreciate each other," said the star. "With a skeleton video crew and social distancing, it made for an all-hands-on-deck shoot which made for a little twist at the end."

The clip kicks off with a home movie footage showing Navy and Memphis exchanging sweet sibling smooches. Next, we see Aldean and his wife toasting to a night alone together.

"The babies are in bed, so we are gonna enjoy a night together since we've been on the beach all day with the family, and we're gonna have a stay-at-home date night on the porch, so cheers, babe," Brittany says selfie-style into the camera.

"Cheers, let's go," Aldean replies.

The video features romantic shots of the couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in March, strolling along the beach. It also shows a snippet of Aldean's older daughters, Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, from his previous marriage to his high school sweetheart Jessica Ussery, dancing during a fun family celebration.

