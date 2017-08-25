Jason Aldean brings his hits — and some baby talk — to the TODAY plaza

share tweet pin email

Ready to get into the groove of the weekend? Then look no further than the TODAY plaza for a boot-tapping soundtrack to get you started.

Country music star Jason Aldean joined us for our Citi Concert Series Friday morning, and the singer brought along some of his biggest hits.

From "Lights Come On" to "They Don't Know" to "Dirt Road Anthem," Aldean had the crowd cheering from the very first note.

"It's hard to get people jacked up this early in the morning, but these people are great," he said of the audience. "This is awesome."

It was a treat to have the hit maker back on the plaza for the first time since 2015. And a lot has happened since then.

He's won two Entertainer of the Year awards, raked in three No. 1 singles and — best of all — he and his wife, Brittany, are now expecting a baby.

Had a great time last nite at the #ACMhonors with this beautiful mama. #rockinthebump😍 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

"We've got a little boy on the way at the end of the year," Aldean told us. "It's actually the first boy on either side of family in quite a while. My sister has three girls; I have two; my wife's sister has two girls. So it's all girls, no boys. This is going to be the first one. We're excited!"

And we're excited about what's still to come in our Citi Concert Series! Be sure to join us Sept. 8 to see Kelly Clarkson live on TODAY.