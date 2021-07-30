In a new trailer for "House of Gucci" out Thursday evening, actor Jared Leto looks practically unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci.

Leto, 49, appears heavier set and to have donned prosthetics for the role.

The film centers around the assassination of Guccio Gucci's grandson, Maurizio, played by Adam Driver. Maurizio's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani — played by Lady Gaga in the film — was tried and convicted of orchestrating Maurizio Gucci’s murder in 1995 after he left her for a younger woman. She served in prison for 18 years before being released in 2016.

The Ridley Scott-directed film is based on the Sara Gay Forden novel "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed."

The trailer also shows Gaga's best Italian accent she will be using in the movie.

"It's time to take out the trash," she says in an impeccably chic metallic tank in front of a crackling fire.

The real-life great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci have spoken out about the upcoming film, due out this November.

"We are truly disappointed," Maurizio’s second cousin Patrizia Gucci told the Associated Press. She said "all the Guccis" were handsome and "very elegant."

She lambasted Leto's portrayal of Paolo Gucci, specifically his unkempt hair and lilac corduroy suit.

“Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended,” she told the outlet.

Lady Gaga enters the church wearing a bride gown on the set of "House of Gucci" in Rome. MEGA / GC Images

We've already seen Gaga and Driver's Gucci looks earlier this year after photographers captured pictures of filming in Italy this spring.

The pop star later shared photos of from a snow-capped mountain in winter apparel with Driver. The two donned a very aprés-ski chic look, with Gaga in all black and a white Cossack hat, while Driver rocked a cable knit turtleneck and white jacket around his waist.

This will be Gaga's first film since her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Ally Maine in "A Star Is Born." Driver is likely best known for portraying Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" universe.