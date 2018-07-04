Janet Jackson pays tribute to late father with a sweet throwback photo

share tweet pin email

Janet Jackson recently paid tribute to her father, Joe Jackson, in her first Instagram post since his recent death at age 89.

The singer, 52, posted a throwback photo of her as a young girl sitting on her dad’s knee. She captioned the photo with a single, purple heart emoji.

Joe Jackson died on June 27 from pancreatic cancer, and was buried in the same California cemetery as his late son, Michael Jackson.

Janet was the youngest child of the legendary Jackson family, and she appeared at a young age in the family’s early variety show, “The Jacksons.” She has spoken publicly in the past about her complicated relationship with her father.

Several members of his family have been paying tribute to the late Jackson patriarch on social media over the past week, including Janet’s sister, La Toya Jackson.

“I will always love you! You gave us strength, you disciplined us in your own way, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget the last moments we spent together,” La Toya wrote on Instagram.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, also posted an emotional tribute to her grandfather, calling him “the strongest man I know.”

Joe Jackson was laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 3. Janet, La Toya and their brother Jackie, as well as several other family members, were reportedly in attendance.

La Toya shared another tribute to her late father on Twitter after the ceremony.

We privately put him to rest yesterday.

“We miss you and we will always love you!!!” she wrote.