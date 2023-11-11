‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown reveals why she is still living in Flagstaff after breakup with Kody

Janelle Brown may be separated from Kody Brown, but she remains in Arizona for personal reasons.

The “Sister Wives” star opened up on Instagram about her decision to continue to live in Flagstaff, Arizona after she confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.”

She posted a photo of her son, Garrison, sitting on a chair in the living room with a dog on his lap. In the caption, she wrote, “One of the reasons I like living in Flagstaff is that 3 of my 6 kids are here!”

“I can randomly get a visit from Gabe or Garrison and Savanah is still at home with me,” she added, referring to her three youngest children. “Garrison @robertthebrown stopped and Caroline decided it was time to lay all over him like she does us.”

Janelle and Kody Brown share six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah.

She has lived in Flagstaff since 2018 when the plural family purchased undeveloped land with the intentions of having a single home for Kody Brown's 18 children and four wives at the time, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.

Christine Brown separated from Kody in 2021 and remarried in October to David Woolley. Meri Brown announced in January that she and Kody made the decision to “permanently terminate” their marriage.

Since her separation from Kody Brown, Janelle Brown said in October episode of the TLC reality series that she is “more at peace” when he is not around. In a confessional, she reflected on celebrating her first Easter without her husband.

“It’s definitely a different holiday, but I’m not really missing Kody,” she said. “I’m not missing Robyn and Meri. I’m finding a lot of peace, maybe the most peace I’ve felt in a long time, at this holiday.”

She said that she didn't see herself “ever spending a holiday with Kody” again, but ultimately said their split was “amiable.”

In a November episode of the show, Kody Brown recalled how he had asked Janelle Brown if they could find a way to fix their relationship.

He shared his side of the story, explaining that he had asked why they couldn't “reconcile” and she had said, “‘Well, I don’t know what your relationships with Robyn and Meri are, but I’m just not interested in being involved with those people.’”

“If we’re not together, then I don’t know why I would nurture a relationship with Robyn and Meri,” Janelle Brown said when she explained her side of the story in a confessional. “There’s not a lot in common. There’s nowhere that we cross over. I don’t know why I would do that.”