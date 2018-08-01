Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Gina Rodriguez is no longer keeping it a secret: She's engaged!

The "Jane the Virgin" star has confirmed to multiple outlets that she's been engaged to boyfriend Joe LoCicero for a month after hinting at it with an Instagram photo last week.

"I feel the excitement,'' she told The Associated Press. "It's also a nervousness of like telling people. I never was the girl that dreamt about my wedding."

Rodriguez posted a photo around the time of her 34th birthday last week in which she is wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

"I don’t even really want to say it’s happening," she told People. "I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, because there’s not too many things I have like that any more."

The actress met LoCicero on the set of "Jane the Virgin" in 2016 when he played a stripper on the show, and the two have since shared plenty of photos of their budding romance on social media.

"I did always pray that I would meet a really cool partner, whether it was going to be male or female or whatever,'' she told The Associated Press. "I always prayed that I was gonna meet a dope partner, that I was gonna have somebody that was gonna uplift me and support me and want me to shine, and not want to take away from that, but want to shine as well on their own right.

"I found it in Joe, and I found it on the set of 'Jane.' I guess I owe 'Jane' a lot more than just my entire career, but also God willing my entire love life."

