Jane Seymour shares pics of 'Dr. Quinn' mini-reunion celebrating co-star's birthday

Jane Seymour had a mini-"Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" reunion with some of her beloved castmates.

Seymour, who played the titular doctor in the series, which ran from 1993-98 and later spawned two TV movies, posted photos Monday of herself with some of her besties from the show — Joe Lando (Byron), William Shockley (Hank) and Jason Adams (Preston) — for a special reason: an early celebration of Lando's milestone birthday.

"Even after all these years they still carry me!" she wrote, referring to the second photo where, in fact, the guys have truly lifted her up. "My heart is full after spending time with these incredible humans. @williamshockley, Jason Adams, and I got together to get an early start on celebrating Joe’s big birthday! 60’s just around the corner!"

We also love the hashtag she used: #bringbackdrquinn. We fully agree!

Joe Lando and Jane Seymour in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" Getty Images

Lando, who turns 60 on Dec. 9, played Seymour's love interest on the show. In August 2019 she posted a photo of herself hanging out with Lando, and in 2020 the show's cast gathered on Zoom to talk about their favorite memories for Entertainment Weekly.

As for this year's in-person gathering, Shockley also posted a photo on his Instagram page, writing, "A joyful time celebrating Joe Lando’s birthday with @janeseymour and Jason Adams. The years we shared on 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' forged some of the fondest memories of my life. And to this day, our friendships run deep. My heart is warmed by these very special people."

Just what the doctor ordered!

Related: