The stars of “Friends” have done it. So has the cast of “Saved by the Bell.” So why can’t “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” get in on the reunion fun?

Jane Seymour posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday with her and her former “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” co-star, Joe Lando, who played her love interest on the CBS series.

Jane Seymour and Joe Lando played Dr. Quinn and Byron Sully in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" from 1993-1998. Alamy

“Summers with Sully!” she wrote, referring to Lando’s character on the show, Byron Sully.

“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” aired for six seasons between 1993-1998. The duo would team up again for the 2011 Hallmark movie “Perfectly Prudence.”

Interestingly, Seymour, 68, whose divorce from husband James Keach was finalized in 2015, and Lando, 57, who has been married since 1997, used to be an item.

“We went out together when we did the ‘Dr. Quinn’ pilot," the actress told Chicago Parent in 2011 while she was still married. "It was a crazy rainstorm that happened and we were flooded out of the location, and then somehow or other, we definitely had feelings for one another, and we were definitely single at the time, and we definitely became an item for a while.”

“I think the unique part about it is that his wife and I are very good friends," Seymour added. "He and James are really close, and all our families, his boys and my boys, it’s a wonderful relationship we all have. We’re really close and we have a lot of miles under our belts. We’ve been through a lot, through thick and thin together ... Joe and I really get along well.”