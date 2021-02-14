Jane Fonda shares her bedtime routine and why she loves being single at 83

Jane Fonda is single and loving it!

Fonda, 83, opened up in an interview with SELF about how she's happily single and loves getting into bed early to watch Rachel Maddow on MSNBC and stream new movies.

Fonda said she's usually in bed by 6:30 or 7 p.m., but doesn't actually fall asleep until 9:30 or 10 p.m.

"See, I live by myself. I don't have a husband or a lover, so I can kind of do whatever I want. I'm usually in bed pretty early," the "Grace and Frankie" star said of her bedtime routine. "I have a bed where you can lift up the head and lift up the feet. You know, like a hospital bed. It's a very comfortable mattress. So I raise the head and I raise the feet, and I start to watch television."

Fonda, who has been married three times, said she's used to be alone at night, since two of her ex-husbands loved to work late into the evening.

"Oh, my God, I mean, one of my husbands liked to go to bed early like I did. But needless to say, when we got in bed together I wasn't reading or watching TV very much," she said. "Another husband liked to write during the night. Two of my three husbands were night owls. So we didn't often get in bed at the same time."

Being on her own also means Fonda has perfected the art of getting a good night's sleep by finding a bedtime routine that works best for her. Fonda puts Weleda Skin Food on her legs and arms to keep them moisturized. When it's time to turn off the lights, she makes sure the temperature is set to 68 degrees and the ceiling fan is on before she gets under her new favorite sleep accessory, a 15-pound weighted blanket that her niece Bridget Fonda bought her for Christmas.

"And it's interesting, because I didn't tell her this, but I like weight on me and for quite a long time I thought, I wonder if I should get a weighted blanket?" she revealed. "Somebody told me about these blankets. They give them to people who suffer from anxiety, which I don't. I just like the feeling of weight on me."

"I go to sleep so easily, and I sleep all night, and it's divine," she said.

While Fonda is alone with her dog three days a week, she's still getting some friendly human interaction during the pandemic via her quarantine pod.

"I like being alone. The rest of the week, there's a pod. There's my assistant and a man who handles house things, if something goes wrong with the house, and he also cooks," she said. "So I'm not 100% alone all of the time."

Last week, to the delight of her fans, Fonda shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated and giving the thumbs up.

"Got vaccinated today!" she wrote. "Yay! It doesn’t hurt."