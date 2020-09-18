Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Jane Fonda responds to Barbra Streisand's claim she made her career

Streisand said she turned down roles in "Klute," "Julia" and "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" — roles that all went to Fonda.
Jane Fonda and Barbra Streisand participate in the women's march in Los Angeles in 2017.Faye Sadou / Alamy Stock Photo

By Rheana Murray

Jane Fonda owes her success to no one, thank you very much.

So when Andy Cohen brought up a years-old interview in which Barbra Streisand joked about being responsible for Fonda's stardom, the "Grace and Frankie" star had quite the response.

"What did you think of Barbra Streisand saying in 2016 that she made your career because she turned down 'Klute,' 'Julia' and 'They Shoot Horses, Don't They?'" Andy Cohen asked Fonda on "Watch What Happens Live."

Cohen was referring to a New York Times interview during which Streisand made the claim in what the paper called a "deadpan aside."

Those roles Streisand said she passed up all went to Fonda, of course.

Jane Fonda starred in the 1971 thriller, "Klute." Courtesy Everett Collection

The Oscar winner turned climate change activist didn't mince words in her tongue-in-cheek reply.

"She needs to say things like that to kind of, you know, give her a little boost," Fonda told Cohen. "You have to feel sorry for her. It's been a tough life. She needs something to boost her up."

Fonda ended her comment with a small smile, suggesting she's just teasing her fellow star.

TODAY reached out to Streisand to see if she wants to follow up on her 2016 comment, but has not heard back yet.

Still, everyone knows both Streisand and Fonda are icons who deserve every bit of their success. And the actors appear to be plenty friendly in real life. In fact, in 2009, Fonda even blogged about going to Streisand's house for dinner, describing how they sat on her bathroom floor listening to her soon-to-be released album.

