Jana Kramer says ex-husband cheated with more than 13 women on 'Red Table Talk'

Jana Kramer is opening up about how much her ex-husband's alleged infidelity hurt her and her children.

In an interview on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk," which will air in full on Oct. 19, the country singer and former “One Tree Hill” star alleged that her ex-husband, NFL player Mike Caussin, cheated on her with multiple women during their marriage, which spanned from 2015 to 2021.

"Over time, you found out he cheated with about 13 women?” co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asks Kramer in a preview clip from the episode.

"More," responds Kramer.

“I know we’re both in better situations, but I think about this year my kids won’t wake up in my house Christmas day,” Kramer adds as she begins to cry. “That one’s gonna hurt.”

After Pinkett-Hill says how painful it is to let go of "familial dreams" because of someone else's wrongdoing, Kramer wipes away her tears.

"That’s when I get like, ‘That’s not fair. You took away my dream, too, of what I wanted for my family,'" she says.

Kramer and Caussin wrote about their marriage struggles, which were caused, in part, by Caussin’s admitted sex addiction and cheating, in their 2020 book “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," published in September 2020.

“I’ve dated only a few women in my life,” Caussin wrote in the book. “Most of my relationships can be more described as ‘talking to,’ which essentially means we were sleeping together but I never committed enough to get my feelings involved. And when I did commit, I inevitably cheated. I couldn’t be alone.”

Months later, Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin, 35, in April 2021 after six years of marriage. The former couple share two children: daughter Jolie Rae, 6, and son Jace Joseph, who turns 4 next month.

"I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” Kramer wrote in an emotional Instagram post at the time.

In another Instagram post in November 2021, Kramer opened up about the pain of spending her first Thanksgiving holiday without her children.

“I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies,” she wrote alongside pictures of her son and daughter. “My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma.”

Kramer then expressed compassion for other parents facing a similar situation during the holidays.

“Thinkin of all the others that are having a ‘first’ holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings," she wrote.

In January 2022, Kramer announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had found romance again with Ian Schinelli; however, Kramer said the pair told Access they went their separate ways after less than a year of dating.