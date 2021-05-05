Jamie Lee Curtis shares honest photo, urges self-acceptance in response to Will Smith

Jamie Lee Curtis is encouraging anyone who wants to get into better shape to start by loving themselves exactly as they are.

The Golden Globe winner, 62, responded to Will Smith's recent posts about being in the "worst shape" of his life by sharing an untouched pic of herself from an old More Magazine photo shoot.

Curtis famously posed for the photo in 2002 to demonstrate how much retouching is involved in normal celebrity images. She shared the photo Wednesday on Instagram alongside one image Smith posted to show off his untoned tummy.

"Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change," Curtis wrote in her caption.

"My old MORE @_moremagazine story was both a testament to 'The way things were for me' as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and air brushing but also a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes," she continued.

"None of us should be unhealthy," she went on. "We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self acceptance, self love. Realistic, attainable self acceptance."

The body-positive star also shared two helpful sayings she learned in her recovery from drug and alcohol addiction: "Compare and despair" and "Nothing changes unless something changes."

"MANY people don't have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training" Curtis added. "Mostly it should be a discussion starter."

"Happy to be a part of an ongoing conversation and sell my four word self help book here! EAT LESS (BETTER), MOVE MORE!" she joked.

Earlier this week, Smith shared several shirtless images of himself to show off his post-pandemic body on Instagram.

"I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life," he captioned a shot on Monday, which showed him posing in black short shorts, slippers and an unzipped hoodie with no shirt.

The next day, the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star shared an image of himself proudly posing in just his underwear.

The 52-year-old actor revealed in his caption that he's teaming up with YouTube to “get my health and wellness back on track" in a new docuseries called "Best Shape of My Life," which premieres in 2022.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” Smith wrote. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffin ... this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

Related: