Jamie Lee Curtis proudly dons shirt with a meme of her enthusiastic support for co-star Michelle Yeoh

Jamie Lee Curtis might just be Michelle Yeoh’s biggest fan.

The actors were sitting next to each other at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 when it was announced that Yeoh had won best actress at the ceremony for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

While Yeoh covered her face with her hands, Curtis, 64, had a different reaction to the announcement — throwing her hands in the air and letting out what appeared to be an excited scream for her co-star.

The moment was circulated across social media in the days following the award show, eventually making its way to a T-shirt that Curtis proudly sported. In an Instagram post shared on Jan. 14, Curtis posed for a mirror selfie wearing a white T-shirt printed with a photo of the moment alongside the text, “friends supporting friends” in all caps.

“I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women,” Curtis wrote in the caption, giving a shoutout the person behind the shirt, Erin Gallagher.

Curtis explained that the shirt was left outside of her home along with some everything bagels, writing in the caption, “today after my shower I proudly wear it.”

“#FRIENDSSUPPORTINGFRIENDS is a perfect squad goal...” Curtis continued. “Thank you Erin and all who are expanding it and amplifying the message and CONGRATULATIONS @michelleyeoh_official YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!”

Friendship goals. Amy E. Price / Getty Images for SXSW

Now, the shirt has become just one way for the actor to show her support for her fellow cast members from afar as she sits out of upcoming award events.

Curtis revealed in an Instagram post on Jan. 13 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Due to her diagnosis, she was unable to join her co-stars at several industry events.

But the shirt has kept them together, as more cast members have donned the tee.

On her Instagram story, Curtis re-shared a video of her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Stephanie Hsu posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 14. In the video, Hsu can be seen holding up the same shirt Curtis wore to her chest.

“FRIE[N]DS MISSING FRIENDS,” Curtis wrote on the post.

Stephanie Hsu holds up one of the T-shirts celebrating Jamie Lee Curtis' and Michelle Yeoh's friendship. @jamieleecurtis on Instagram

Yeoh also joined in on the action, posting a photo on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 15 holding the T-shirt up to her body to fit the message into frame.

“Love you @jamieleecurtis!!” Yeoh wrote in the caption.

She added, "Speedy recovery, need my hand in yours."

Curtis celebrated the "Crazy Rich Asians" star's win on Instagram the day after the Golden Globes, posting the memed photo from the broadcast. In the caption, she wrote, "Once a cheerleader. ALWAYS a cheerleader. My Bae won a Golden Globe. Her first nomination and win."

Yeoh found her own way to thank Curtis for the support, giving her a shoutout during her acceptance speech.

Yeoh spoke about the role that the filmmaking duo the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — had created. She spoke of their script, saying they “had the courage to write about a very ordinary immigrant, aging woman, mother, daughter. She was being audited by the IRS, played by the most amazing Jamie Lee Curtis.”

“I love you,” Yeoh said to her co-star.