Jamie Lee Curtis and director Christopher Guest recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary, and for the occasion, the actor gave fans a peek into their decadeslong relationship.

On Friday, Curtis, 62, posted a black-and-white throwback photo of the couple holding hands and wrote a sentimental message to her partner in the caption.

“One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris,” she gushed. “Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding. My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy."

Guest, 72, and Curtis are each other's first and only spouses. The couple has two children together, Annie, 34, and Thomas, 24.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest during the "Perfect" premiere in 1985 in New York City. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Back in 2004, the “Halloween” star opened up about the moment she knew she was going marry Guest after stumbling on a picture of him in an issue of Rolling Stone around the release of Guest’s movie “This Is Spinal Tap.”

Curtis penned the essay for O, The Oprah Magazine, writing, “I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I'd never seen him before, but I pointed at him. 'I'm going to marry that man,' I said to my friend.”

Curtis said the following day, she called his agent and gave him her number, telling him to have Guest call her if he was interested. Guest didn’t call, so Curtis went on with her life, dating and eventually breaking up with someone else. Within hours of ending that relationship, she went to a restaurant to have dinner with friends, and Guest was just three tables away.

"He waved to me as if to say, 'I'm the guy you called.' I waved back: 'I'm the woman who called you,'" Curtis recalled. "A few minutes later, he got up to leave. Standing 20 feet away, he shrugged his shoulders and put up his hand as if to say, 'I'll see ya.' As he left, I looked down at my plate. The next day, on June 28, the phone rang. On July 2, Chris and I had our first date ... and by Aug. 8, when he left to tape a year of 'Saturday Night Live' in New York City, we'd fallen in love."

In 2015, Curtis joked on TODAY about the secret to the longevity of her marriage. "Don't get divorced," she quipped. "It's a fascinating thing. I could write a book on marriage called 'Don't Leave.'"