Jamie Foxx to star in 'embarrassing' comedy about relationship with daughter

If you've been loving Jamie and Corinne Foxx on the competition series they co-host, "Beat Shazam," have we got news for you.

Their dad-daughter relationship is now being turned into a comedy series called "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me"!

The Oscar-winning Jamie Foxx, 52, will star in the series for Netflix and executive produce. Foxx the younger, 26, a former Miss Golden Globe, will be one of the producers.

Jamie Foxx fans know that while he won an Academy Award for "Ray" and has a thriving film career, he broke through in TV comedy originally in shows like "In Living Color" and "Roc," and also had his own WB sitcom, "The Jamie Foxx Show." "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" will mark his first lead role in a series since that show, which ran from 1996-2001.

Netflix says "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" is inspired by Jamie Foxx’s relationship with Corinne, who has been clear over the years that her father has long known how to make her cringe.

"There was a time when I was a cheerleader in high school," she told Yahoo! Entertainment last year. "It was like my senior game, and my dad shows up in the stands with my whole family, which was like 20 people, wearing shirts with my face on it."

They've carried on that dynamic on Fox's "Beat Shazam."

"My dad embarrasses me a lot," she continued. "You can see this on the show when my dad is doing too much, or he starts dancing, or we play, like, sexy songs and he starts — I don't even know — like, gyrating in the crowd. ... He's like a big kid, so it's a good time. It's not like working with an old man."

But then she thought again. "Well, he is an old man — he just thinks he's 25 years old."