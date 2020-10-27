Jamie Foxx 'shattered' after his sister with Down syndrome dies at 36

In a post Monday, actor and singer Jamie Foxx announced his sister DeOndra Dixon, had died at the age of 36.

Foxx wrote that his sister, who had Down Syndrome, had “transitioned.”

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive...” he said. “Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light...”

He added his sister and always gotten on the dance floor and “stolen the show,” even giving her “boyfriend” Chris Brown a “run for his money.”

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on,” he wrote. “(Though) my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends…”

Jamie Foxx and his sister, DeOndra Dixon, share a light moment with NBC's Kate Snow. Kate Snow

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me,” he added. “I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers.”

In a 2018 interview, Foxx explained his younger sister gave his life perspective.

“I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!’” he told NBC News correspondent Kate Snow. “And then you see this girl over here. ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ She brings you back down to what life is.”

Dixon had lived with her big brother ever since graduating from high school in 2002. Before her death, she also served as a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

The organization posted a tribute to Dixon on Oct. 25, writing she had taken “life by storm.”

“For Global, we have lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, DeOndra Dixon,” the organization said in a release.

Jamie Foxx and his sister, DeOndra Dixon, in 2018. Courtesy of Kate Snow

“Our Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose aim was to always help others. She was a bright light in this world of ours.”

Global Down Syndrome Foundation said Dixon’s family is “beyond consolable.”

“She is no doubt a true angel looking down on us, just as she was always an angel on earth,” the organization said. “DeOndra is already sorely missed, but she will never be forgotten.”