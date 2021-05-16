By now, it's common knowledge that Jamie Foxx could sing the phone book and make it sound like a fresh new hit.

While we have yet to hear him try, Foxx did tackle something equally impressive: He sang "The Brady Bunch" theme song in a sultry cover from his 2002 comedy special "Jamie Foxx: I Might Need Security."

The clip once again went viral this past weekend and led people to a common conclusion: "Jamie Foxx is so talented, it's almost unfair."

Jamie Foxx is so talented, it's almost unfair. https://t.co/Hwxm0IajtV — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 16, 2021

In the video, the 53-year-old multi-hyphenate star plays a grand piano as he announces he's about to "take a song off TV and make it sound good enough to make love to, even if the song is..."

He then broke into song, seductively singing the first line of "The Brady Bunch" theme song.

"Here's the story of a lovely lady," he slowly sang as the audience broke out in laughter.

Foxx kept going and delivered an impressive cover that might make you never look at "The Brady Bunch" the same way again.

"I don't think people give Jamie Foxx the credit he deserves for being one of the best entertainers in the game. He can do EVERYTHING!!" one fan wrote on YouTube.

Foxx, 53, got his start as a comedian. Since then, he has released hit studio albums, including the single "Blame It (On the Alcohol), showed off his range in movies and won the Best Actor Academy Award in 2005 for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic "Ray."

Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented performers of our time. Just talented on so many different fronts and I really hope we continue to show him so much love because he's such a gem. — Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) May 16, 2021

"This is the most talented entertainer to ever walk earth... comedy, singing, an Oscar. Dude is a cheat code. Gobbled up all of the talents," another person tweeted.

Some people were also quick to point out that Foxx is also a talented athlete. He played basketball and was quarterback of his high school football team.

That athleticism is sure to be on display when he plays Mike Tyson in a limited-series about the boxer's life.