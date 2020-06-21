Jamie Foxx reveals body transformation for upcoming Mike Tyson biopic

Jamie Foxx shared a series of shirtless photos on Instagram to show off his body transformation for the upcoming Mike Tyson biopic, “Finding Mike.” The Oscar-winning actor appears to have bulked up to portray Tyson, highlighting his biceps and muscles in the series of mirror photos to prepare for the role.

“The transformation begins... ‘FINDING MIKE’,” the 52-year-old actor captioned the post on Instagram. “It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time... people always ask me when is it going to happen?... things have finally lined up…”

Foxx shared that he began this fitness journey a few months back to prepare to take on the role of the former professional boxer.

“The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start…” he wrote. “we have a ways to go but God willing... yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process... like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!”

The “Just Mercy” star has been teasing his role as the world heavyweight champion for years, but officially has signed onto the project. Foxx is set to play Tyson and has been sharing the time he’s been putting in at the gym on his Instagram to show his commitment.

At the end of restaurateur Mark Birnbaum’s Instagram Live series “Catching Up,” Foxx confirmed his involvement with the project and talked about his workout regime to transform into the heavyweight champion in more detail, including doing 60 pull-ups, 60 dips and 100 push-ups every other day.

“It’s a definitive yes,” Foxx told Birnbaum on whether or not the biopic was happening. “Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling. I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

While announcing the big news on the film, the actor shared a story the first time meeting Tyson during a stand-up show, admitting that he did an impression of him while the former professional boxer was in the room.

“What I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike,” he explained. “We want to show everybody evolves. Everybody comes from a good or bad place. And I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.”