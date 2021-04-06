Jamie Foxx remembers late sister who had Down syndrome: 'Such a light'

Jamie Foxx continues to carry the spirit of his late sister with him.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning actor’s sister DeOndra Dixon, who had Down syndrome, died last year at the age of 36.

“It’s tough, man,” Foxx told Craig Melvin Tuesday on TODAY about how he’s been doing.

“My sister was a light to everybody to everybody. She — and being in the Down syndrome community — she was just such a light, so I'll keep it brief and just say, you do not know how good it feels to have people mention her and say, 'God bless you and the family' because there's not a day where we're at our house and we don't feel like we hear her laughing or sliding down the steps or dancing.”

Foxx, who has joined with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation to create a research fund in honor of Dixon, has often spoken glowingly of her.

Last month, he paid tribute to her on World Down Syndrome Day.

"My heart my breath ... my soul... I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs... my heart... my breath... my soul... I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her.

Dixon moved in with the "Ray" star in 2002 after she graduated high school. She danced with him onstage at the Grammys and appeared in his video for his song “Blame It,” while also serving as a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

He has also said Dixon helped make sure he kept his own priorities in line.

“I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything — ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!’” he told NBC News correspondent Kate Snow in 2018. “And then you see this girl over here. ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ She brings you back down to what life is.”

Foxx continues to be a family man. Next week, he returns to his comedy roots in the new Netflix sitcom “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me," which reunites him with “In Living Color” co-star David Alan Grier.

It’s based on his relationship with his daughter Corinne who serves as an executive producer on the show.

Foxx and Dixon were very close until her death last year. TODAY

Foxx says he couldn't be prouder of how his own little girl has grown up.

"When you look at us, people look at your children and how they develop and that's how they rate you," he told Craig.