Jamie Dornan's father, a renowned doctor, dies of COVID-19 at 73

Dr. Jim Dornan, the father of actor Jamie Dornan and a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist in Northern Ireland, has died of COVID-19 at 73.

The elder Dornan was the president of NIPANC, a pancreatic cancer charity, which announced onInstagram that he died in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. A representative for Jamie Dornan also confirmed the sad news about his father to TODAY and did not have any further comment from Dornan at this time.

"It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March," NIPANC wrote. "Jim, who was the President of NIPANC, the Northern Ireland pancreatic cancer charity, lived a life of public service. He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist."

NIPANC had shared only two days earlier on Instagram that Dornan was fighting COVID-19.

"His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family’s experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago. Our thoughts and prayer go out to His family, Samina, Liesa, Jess and Jamie at this difficult time."

Dornan was also a former chair of fetal medicine at Queen's University Belfast from 1995 to 2012 as well as chair of health and life sciences at Ulster University.

In addition, he was a patron at the Northern Ireland charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, which mourned his passing. Dornan was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia at 57 in 2005, according to LLNI.

"Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI," the organization tweeted. "Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time."

Michelle O'Neill, the deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, also expressed her condolences.

"Very sad news this morning of the passing of Prof Jim Dornan," she tweeted. "A man very well respected throughout the community and across the medical profession. My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."

Jamie Dornan, 38, who is best known for his portrayal of Christian Grey in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies, is the youngest of three children Jim Dornan had with his first wife, Lorna. She died in 1998 of pancreatic cancer when Jamie Dornan was 16.

In addition to his three children with his first wife, Dornan is survived by his second wife, Dr. Samina Dornan.