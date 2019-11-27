James Van Der Beek proudly shows off his ripped transformation

Sign up for our newsletter

No dad bod here!

James Van Der Beek got extra buff competing on "Dancing With the Stars" — and he proudly showed off the results Wednesday on Instagram.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star and father of five shared shirtless side-by-side pics of himself to show off his amazingly ripped abs. In his caption, he credited his transformation to his time on the dance floor.



"Fight training vs. dancing... I’d been training in Muy Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I’m writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba," he boasted.

The actor's fans responded with praise for his stellar performance on the reality dance competition, which was ultimately won by former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown.

"Remarkable. You were so amazing, best dancing star ever," wrote one.

"I’d say keep dancing! You're a natural!," gushed another.

Van Der Beek, 42, and his wife, Kimberly, tied the knot in 2010 and share five children — Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 1.

Just last week, the actor revealed Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage while four months pregnant with their sixth child. The couple had announced they were expecting in October.

Though it's been a tough time for the couple, kindness from loved ones and fans has helped ease the pain.

“We’re hanging in there,” the actor told People at Monday night’s “Dancing With the Stars” finale. “We have so much love and support and we appreciate it."