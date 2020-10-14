James Van Der Beek says 'drastic changes in our lives' led to family move to Texas

James Van Der Beek is opening up about why he and his wife, Kimberly, decided to relocate to Texas after living in California for years.

The actor revealed some of the intense challenges and losses he and his family have faced over the past years that partly prompted the move.

“And... we’ve landed,” he wrote on Instagram. “In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died. And a shut-down.

“All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today,” he wrote, alongside photos of him and his kids exploring the woods and wildflower fields near their new home in the Austin, Texas area.

Kimberly Van Der Beek also talked about the inspiration behind their move in a recent interview with “The Make Down” podcast.

"I think we're in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature," she said. "And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I'm going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I'm living in. But, you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

The Van Der Beeks shared several Instagram photo and video updates to document their recent, epic family move, which involved a 10-day road trip with their five kids in tow: Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.

“Now, in the midst of a move to a new state 1500 miles from any place I’ve ever lived... I’m starting to feel like freedom is daring to love with all of your heart... and having the courage to put what you love first. I’m working on it...,” Van Der Beek wrote alongside an Instagram video of him and his daughter enjoying life on the open road.

He also shared a sweet video from his family’s visit to the Grand Canyon and revealed that showing his kids the canyon did not go exactly as planned.

“A two-minute walk from one of the most spectacular natural wonders of the world... and our kids had the most fun in the courtyard that separates the bathroom from the bike rental shop 😂,” he wrote in the caption. “Road trips are never about the destination... they’re about the little moments you seize in spots you’d never plan to be.”

The family’s four dogs, Windsor, Able, Rocky and Skye, also came along for the adventure.

And once in Texas, the dad of five said in another Instagram post that he’s looking forward to having more freedom in the Lone Star State.

“Not saying I need to fly a parachute with a fan strapped to my back like this guy... but when people ask why we’re moving our kids out of L.A. these are just some of the reasons,” he wrote.

All the best to the Van Der Beek crew as they begin a new chapter!