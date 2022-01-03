James Taylor reveals his favorite Britney Spears song — and it’s not what you’d expect

James Taylor admittedly doesn't know every Britney Spears song, but there's definitely one that stands out.

Who knew the mild-mannered singer-songwriter loves a defiant Britney the most?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer shared his favorite Britney song during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage after being asked by Bravo's Andy Cohen, and it's not a gentle ballad or a bubble gum pop hit.

"I can’t pretend to have gotten too deeply into Britney’s catalog, but I really do like 'Piece of Me,'" Taylor said. "Piece of Me' is a good fight song."

The song from Spears' 2007 album "Blackout" features her firing back at critics and detractors by alternately asking them, "You want a piece of me?"

"I’m Mrs. ‘You want a piece of me?’/ Tryin’ and pissin’ me off," she sings. "Well get in line with the paparazzi/ Who’s flippin’ me off/ Hopin’ I’ll resort to startin’ havoc/ And end up settlin’ in court/ Now are you sure you want a piece of me?"

It's fun to imagine the 73-year-old singer with easy-listening 1960s and '70s hits like "Fire and Rain" and "Carolina In My Mind" listening to "Piece of Me." No word yet if he was one of the Britney fans camped outside the courthouse in recent months with a #FreeBritney poster as she fought to end her controversial conservatorship with her father.

Taylor also shared that "Carolina In My Mind" is his favorite of his own songs to perform, while the standard "Auld Lang Syne" is his favorite New Year's Eve song.