IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

James Michael Tyler, actor who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59

The actor "passed away peacefully at home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after losing his life to prostate cancer," according to his family.

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler talks Gunther's best lines

Nov. 1, 201906:55
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

Known best for playing Gunther on "Friends," James Michael Tyler has died, TODAY has confirmed. He was 59 years old.

The actor "passed away peacefully at home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after losing his life to prostate cancer," according to his family.

James Michael Tyler on Sept. 15, 2015 in London, England.Mike Marsland / WireImage

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series 'Friends,' but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," his family's statement continued. "Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ shares his cancer journey

June 21, 202104:54

"Michael was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018," they shared. "Wanting to help as many people as possible, he bravely shared his story and became a campaigner for those with a prostate to get a first PSA blood test as early as 40 years old."

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen," Tyler told Craig Melvin earlier this year. "That came back at an extraordinarily high number ... So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"

After additional testing, Tyler was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

"A lot of men, if they catch this early, it's easily treatable," he stressed. "I don't want people to have to go through what I've been going through. This is not ... an easy process."

Tyler said that throughout the process, he had been surrounded by an "extraordinary" support group with a lot of "people praying" for his health.

"It's made me, personally, just realize how important every moment is, every day," he said. "And fighting. Don't give up. Keep fighting. Keep yourself as light as possible. And have goals. Set goals. My goal this past year was to see my 59th birthday. I did that, May 28th. My goal now is to help save at least one life by coming out with this news."

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”